On cusp of Biden speech, a state of disunity, funk and peril

Joe Biden
Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks as he announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Joe Biden
Posted at 1:00 PM, Feb 27, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — In good times or bad, American presidents come to Congress with a diagnosis that hardly differs over the decades.

In their State of the Union speeches, they declare “the state of our union is strong,” or words very much like it.

Whatever phrase President Joe Biden uses in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, American unity and strength are being sharply tested on multiple fronts. Biden faces domestic discord and division.

And now, from afar, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has turned Biden overnight into a wartime president in someone else’s war as he leads the West's response.

