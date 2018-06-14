Ohio teen sucked into dam during 2 a.m. swim is rescued by fisherman

One fisherman's quiet night on the water turned into a daring rescue when he reeled in a bigger catch than he expected.

According to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office, an 18-year-old woman was swimming with her sister around 2 a.m. on Wednesday when she got sucked into the Charles Mill dam, which is east of Mansfield.

A fisherman named Jared Tims, who was on the other side of the dam, saw her floating away and jumped into the water to rescue her. Once back on shore, he started CPR. EMS and deputies responded not long after and she was taken to the hospital.

As of Thursday afternoon, the girl remains in critical condition and on life support.