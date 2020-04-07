Menu

Officials confirm Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean found dead

Posted: 6:37 PM, Apr 06, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-06 21:37:07-04
This undated image posted on Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean&#39;s Facebook account shows her with her family, including her son Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean, bottom right. Authorities were searching for the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend on Friday, April 3, 2020, after a canoe they were paddling in the Chesapeake Bay didn’t return to shore. (Twitter via AP)
Charles County Dive (Maryland) and rescue have located missing person, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean dead in 25 feet of water and about 2.5 miles south of her mother’s residence in Shady Side, Md. where the canoe was launched.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police confirmed the identity as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean. They will resume search operations on Tuesday to continue to search for her son Gideon.

The pair went missing while canoeing Thursday near Annapolis.

This article was written by Kelly Broderick for WMAR.

