Officials confirm Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean found dead

Charles County Dive (Maryland) and rescue have located missing person, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean dead in 25 feet of water and about 2.5 miles south of her mother’s residence in Shady Side, Md. where the canoe was launched.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police confirmed the identity as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean. They will resume search operations on Tuesday to continue to search for her son Gideon.

The pair went missing while canoeing Thursday near Annapolis.