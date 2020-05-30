Officers fire rubber bullets at journalists in Kentucky amid protests

As protests continued on Friday in response to the death of George Floyd, protesters in Louisville, Kentucky, also had Breonna Taylor on their mind.

For the second straight night, violent confrontations ensued between police and protesters in Louisville.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a reporter and photojournalist for Louisville-based station WAVE-TV appeared to be intentionally targeted by police with rubber bullets during the protest. It is unclear based on several viral videos of the incident why police fired on the reporters there.

The Radio Television Digital News Association released a statement following Friday's incident in Louisville.

"Journalists’ job is to show the world what’s happening in our communities," the statement read. "Local reporter Kaitlin Rust keeps reporting even while being targeted by police, and viewers at home stare down the barrel of a police weapon."

The incident took place hours after several CNN reporters were arrested in Minneapolis, in an incident the state’s governor called a mistake. Gov. Tim Walz has since apologized to the journalists for the incident.

On Thursday, seven protesters were wounded by gunfire amid demonstrations.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot and killed by police when they entered her apartment to serve a "no-knock warrant" on March 13.

