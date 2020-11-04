Menu

Officers find creative way to rescue beaver trapped in Texas lake

Southlake Department of Public Safety
Public safety officers in Southlake, Texas, came up with a creative way to free a beaver trapped in a lake on Sunday. (Southlake DPS Facebook)
Posted at 1:23 PM, Nov 04, 2020
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Southlake public safety officers came up with a creative way to free a beaver trapped in a lake on Sunday.

According to Southlake DPS, officers responded to the lake after receiving several calls about a trapped beaver hanging off on a blue float.

Officers tried to catch it in a net and coax it off a float using other methods, but nothing worked. They then opted to balance a wood plank on the pool float to make a ramp, leading the beaver out of the enclosed area.

The beaver slowly walked up the ramp to freedom and returned to the neighboring lake.

The officers said the rescue mission took about 30 minutes.

