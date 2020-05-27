Officer fired after allegedly saying it was 'unfortunate' virus didn't kill all black people

KAPLAN, La. -- A Louisiana police officer was fired for inappropriate comments reportedly made on social media.

The Kaplan Police Department announced the termination of officer Steven Aucoin on its Facebook page.

Chief of Police Joshua Hardy said the department was made aware of a post that Aucoin had made on Facebook, and the post was racist in nature.

The chief confirmed to KATC that the post insinuated it was "unfortunate" the coronavirus did not kill off all black people. Hardy says he does not tolerate that behavior.

The officer had worked previously for the department for eight months and had been back on the force for about three months.

This story was originally published by staff at KATC.