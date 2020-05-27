Menu

Officer fired after allegedly saying it was 'unfortunate' virus didn't kill all black people

Courtesy MGN Online
Posted at 2:26 PM, May 27, 2020
KAPLAN, La. -- A Louisiana police officer was fired for inappropriate comments reportedly made on social media.

The Kaplan Police Department announced the termination of officer Steven Aucoin on its Facebook page.

Chief of Police Joshua Hardy said the department was made aware of a post that Aucoin had made on Facebook, and the post was racist in nature.

The chief confirmed to KATC that the post insinuated it was "unfortunate" the coronavirus did not kill off all black people. Hardy says he does not tolerate that behavior.

The officer had worked previously for the department for eight months and had been back on the force for about three months.

This story was originally published by staff at KATC.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

