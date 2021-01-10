Capitol officer who responded to riots dies off-duty; cause of death not released

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A second officer with the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) has died, but his cause of death has yet to be released by authorities.

USCP announced the “off-duty death” of Officer Howard Liebengood on Sunday. They say he passed away on Saturday.

The 51-year-old officer was a 15-year veteran of the force and was assigned to the depatment's Senate Division.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Officer Liebengood’s family and we mourn the death of a friend and colleague who worked alongside us to protect the lives of the Members of Congress, their staff and all who serve at the U.S. Capitol,” wrote the USCP Labor Committee in a statement.

The department says Liebengood was among the officers who responded to the pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. It’s unclear if his death is related to siege of the building.

“We are reeling from the death of Officer Liebengood. Every Capitol Police Officer puts the security of others before their own safety and Officer Liebengood was an example of the selfless service that is the hallmark of USCP. This is a tragic day,” said Union Chairman Gus Papathanasiou.

Liebengood is the second death of a USCP officer within just two days. Officer Brian Sicknick passed away Thursday from injuries he sustained while on duty during the assault on the Capitol. A third officer, Eric Marshall, also died on Jan. 2 after a battle with cancer.

