October 10 celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oct. 10 celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day, which honors the many tribes' contributions throughout history.

What used to be more widely-recognized as Columbus Day, became a day about Native American culture.

Many communities have been influenced by this culture as several towns and landmarks had their original names given by tribes.

The day is recognized on the second Monday of October and had its first presidential proclamation in 2021 by Joe Biden. However, celebrations were first seen in 1977 and was officially recognized in South Dakota in 1989.

"I call upon the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities. I also direct that the flag of the United States be displayed on all public buildings on the appointed day in honor of our diverse history and the Indigenous peoples who contribute to shaping this Nation," stated President Biden in his 2022 proclamation.

At least 14 states celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day over Columbus Day, while some states celebrate both.