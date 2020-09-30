October 1 is National Pumpkin Spice Day; how to make your own to dust on everything

October 1 has been designated as National Pumpkin Spice Day. It’s a day to sip, smell and savor all things pumpkin spice, as if you needed a reason.

First things first, what is pumpkin spice? There is typically no pumpkin in pumpkin spice. The name refers to a blend of spices traditionally used in pumpkin pie. This includes cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice.

The smell of this blend is nostalgic; bringing back memories of fun fall outings like farms or hayrides, family get togethers, Thanksgiving meals, or cold evenings spent under a warm blanket with a favorite person or pet.

Starbucks was one of the first major brands to capitalize on this flavor, introducing their now-famous pumpkin spice lattes in 2003.

For the first 12 years, the drink did not contain any pumpkin. Under pressure from a food blogger , Vani Hari, to release the ingredients, Starbucks announced in 2015 the drink would contain pumpkin puree, according to reporting by AdWeek .

Since the launch of the PSL, dozens of food and drink brands have introduced pumpkin spice-flavored items in the fall.

To make your own batch of pumpkin spice flavoring to dust on everything this season, use this recipe as a base and adjust as you prefer: