Oatmeal Creme Pies to become a breakfast cereal

To celebrate the 60-year anniversary of Little Debbie’s Oatmeal Creme Pies, Kellogg announced on Tuesday that the famous cookie will now become a cereal.

Kellogg says that the cereal has oatmeal cookie flavored cereal pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg and a hint of molasses feature a sweet, creme-y coating reminiscent of those pies.

The breakfast cereal is now available nationwide with 9.1-ounce boxes selling for $3.99 and 14.5-ounce packages going for $5.69.

"It's a joyous moment to see one of our fans' most-loved Little Debbie products — the Oatmeal Creme Pie — be transformed for a new eating experience," said Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods. "The cereal captures the flavor of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies in a fun, new way, whether you enjoy it in a bowl with milk or straight out of the box."

Kellogg says this marks the first time that Oatmeal Creme Pies have been sold as a cereal.

Since its release in 1960, there have been 138 billion Little Debbie snacks sold worldwide.