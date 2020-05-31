Menu

NYPD vehicle drives into crowd protesters, video shows

Posted at 7:27 PM, May 30, 2020
NEW YORK — Amid protests in Brooklyn on Saturday video surfaced of an NYPD vehicle ramming into protesters demonstrating in the memory of George Floyd.

The incident took place in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn on Saturday. Protesters, separated by only a barricade, surrounded at least two NYPD SUVs, some of them throwing objects at the cars. Videos show at least one of the cars driving into the protesters.

It's unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

Demonstrations have been taking place across the country this week in the wake of Floyd's death, as tensions boil over between police and communities of color.

Floyd, who is black, died on Memorial Day after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes during his arrest, which was caught on bystander video. Floyd is heard in the video repeatedly asking for help, saying he can't breathe.

"I can't breathe" were the last words of Eric Garner, who died in police custody on Staten Island in 2014. Garner's death is widely considered one of the touchstones of the current Black Lives Matter movement.

This story was originally published by WPIX in New York.

