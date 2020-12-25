NYPD officer shot in the back on Christmas Eve in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An NYPD officer was shot in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve, police said.

Police officials told The Associated Press that the officer was shot in the back, the alleged shooter was arrested and the gun was recovered.

The officer was rushed to a local hospital after being shot near Prospect Place and Ralph Avenue.

The officer’s precise condition wasn’t immediately clear, but police officials said the officer was awake and responsive.

Officials have not yet released any additional details.

The NYPD asked people to avoid the area. People were advised to expect a police presence in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was first reported by Aliza Chasan at WPIX in New York, New York.