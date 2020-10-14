NYC mom allegedly threw newborn son out of her bathroom window: DA

NEW YORK CITY — A New York City mom allegedly threw her newborn son out of a bathroom window, District Attorney Melinda Katz said Tuesday.

Sabina Dookram, 23, was charged with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, assault and reckless endangerment.

“This is a heartbreaking situation," Katz said. "A newborn baby has suffered greatly because of the alleged actions of his mother, who now faces serious charges and a lengthy prison sentence."

A neighbor heard crying sounds on Sunday morning, officials said. When she went outside, she found a naked newborn boy on the ground next to the building's garbage. Responding officers found blood on the ground, on the side wall leading up to the bathroom window and on the window sill.

The baby was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Katz said. He was placed on a ventilator. Doctors determined he suffered a traumatic brain injury with bleeding and swelling about the brain and scalp and an abdominal injury with internal bleeding.

Dookram gave birth on Saturday afternoon, prosecutors said she told officers.

"I cut the cord with a scissor from the bathroom," Dookram said according to court documents. "I panicked and threw it out of the bathroom window. I did not check on the baby, I put my clothes in the laundry hamper in the bathroom, I showered and went to sleep.”

Dookram faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

This article was written by Aliza Chasan for WPIX.