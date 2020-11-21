NYC Macy’s storefront honors front-line workers

The last year has been a challenging one for New York City, which was among the hardest hit areas in the world for coronavirus cases.

Months after a spring surge of cases, schools closed and hospitals filled with coronavirus patients this week, as life is struggling to return to normal. One sign life isn’t back to normal is that next week’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be held without spectators.



In honor of the front-line workers keeping New York City safe and healthy, Macy’s has decorated its storefront at its flagship store in Midtown Manhattan with the theme "Give, Love and Believe."

The tradition of decorating the storefront dates back 146 years. Macy’s installed social distancing markers in front of the mural to space onlookers.

The storefront is part of a broader theme of philanthropy at all Macy’s locations throughout the United States.

All Macy’s locations will have a red mailbox where children can address letters to Santa. For each letter received by Macy’s addressed to Santa, the retailer will donate $1, up to $1 million, to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

“Believe is a special moment for the Macy’s family each year,” said Lauren Anania, Macy’s Director of Cause Execution. “As we celebrate the wonder of giving, we feel privileged to support Make-A-Wish in its quest to grant the wishes of children in need. We are proud of the passion that our colleagues bring and grateful to our customers for turning this program into a tradition of endless generosity and community through the collection of millions of letters over the last 11 years.”

