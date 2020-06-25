Menu

NYC judge rejects Trump family effort to halt tell-all book

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Patrick Semansky/AP
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, May 30, 2020, after stepping off Marine One as he returns from Kennedy Space Center for the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 2:32 PM, Jun 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-25 17:32:02-04

A New York City judge has dismissed a claim by Donald Trump’s brother that sought to halt the publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece. In a ruling Thursday, Judge Peter Kelly said the Surrogates Court lacked jurisdiction in the case.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s elder brother, who died in 1981. An online description of her book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man," says it reveals “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse.”

Mary Trump's book was the second book Trump's league team attempted to stop from publishing in recent weeks. The president also tried to block the publication of former National Security Adviser John Bolton's book. Trump lost the suit, as his legal team claimed that the book contained classified information.

