NY judge temporarily blocks publication of 'tell-all' book by President Trump's niece

A judge in New York has temporarily blocked the publication of Mary Trump’s book about President Trump and his family. Judge Hal B. Greenwald in Poughkeepsie ordered Tuesday that no portion of the book can be distributed before he decides the validity of Robert Trump's claims.

Mary Trump’s book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man was to be published in July by Simon & Schuster. Mary is the president's niece.

Just last week, a New York City judge rejected Robert Trump’s request to halt publication. The following day, Robert Trump, the president’s brother, filed a second injunction request in New York Supreme Court.

Robert Trump claims Mary Trump signed a confidentiality agreement in a legal settlement two decades ago that bars her from publishing the book. Mary Trump's lawyer promised an immediate appeal.