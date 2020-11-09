NY couple on reported honeymoon dies after getting caught in rip current

A New York couple who were reportedly on their honeymoon drowned after being caught in a rip current. The United States State Department confirmed to E.W. Scripps that the U.S. citizens died on Oct. 28 while in Turks and Caicos.

USA Today reported that New York Attorney Mohammad Malik, 35, and his bride, Dr. Noor Shan, 29, were married just four days when they drowned after being pulled under a rip current near their resort.

The groom's father, Maqbool Malik, told Long Island Newsday that the loss is "devastating."

He told the newspaper that the couple was pulled out from the water by witnesses, who performed CPR, but they both died at the scene.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, riptides are "powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water."

Officials with the State Department offered their "sincerest condolences to their loved ones on their loss" and said it had "worked to provide all appropriate consular assistance to the families" and "out of respect to the families during this difficult time, we have no further comment."