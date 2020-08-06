New York attorney general files lawsuit to dissolve NRA over ‘fraud and abuse’

NEW YORK – New York’s attorney general is suing the National Rifle Association, seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for personal benefit.

The lawsuit filed Thursday by Attorney General Letitia James followed an 18-month investigation into the NRA, which is a nonprofit group originally chartered in New York.

The attorney general is accusing the NRA's top leaders of using the association's funds for lavish personal trips, contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures.

James says the leadership’s failure to manage the NRA’s funds and failure to follow state and federal laws led the organization to lose more than $64 million in just three years.

In addition to shuttering the NRA’s doors, James is seeking to recoup millions in lost assets and to stop the four defendants in the case from serving on the board of any nonprofit in the state of New York again.

Along with the NRA, the defendants in the suit are Executive Vice-President Wayne LaPierre, former Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Wilson “Woody” Phillips, former Chief of Staff and the Executive Director of General Operations Joshua Powell, and Corporate Secretary and General Counsel John Frazer.

The lawsuit alleges that the four men instituted a culture of self-dealing, mismanagement, and negligent oversight at the NRA that was illegal, oppressive, and fraudulent.

“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” said James. “The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law.”

A message was sent to the NRA’s legal team seeking comment.