Numbers drawn in $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

After no one won Tuesday's giant Mega Millions lottery, the jackpot for Friday's drawing has climbed to an estimated $1 billion, marking the second-largest all-time record for Mega Millions.

In case you want to confirm that you did not win during Friday's $1 billion drawing, here are the the winning numbers:

42-26-60-50-4 and the Mega Ball was 24.

Mega Millions is played in all states except Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Utah and Alabama. The odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million.

Friday's drawing marks the third time a US jackpot has reached $1 billion

Selecting the Mega Ball is worth $2. If you get all five white numbers correct without hitting the Mega Ball, a ticket is worth $1 million..