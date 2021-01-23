Menu

Numbers drawn in $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

John Raoux/AP
Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other lottery tickets at a store Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Lottery Jackpots
Posted at 9:04 PM, Jan 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-22 23:35:36-05

After no one won Tuesday's giant Mega Millions lottery, the jackpot for Friday's drawing has climbed to an estimated $1 billion, marking the second-largest all-time record for Mega Millions.

In case you want to confirm that you did not win during Friday's $1 billion drawing, here are the the winning numbers:

42-26-60-50-4 and the Mega Ball was 24.

Mega Millions is played in all states except Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Utah and Alabama. The odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million.

Friday's drawing marks the third time a US jackpot has reached $1 billion

Selecting the Mega Ball is worth $2. If you get all five white numbers correct without hitting the Mega Ball, a ticket is worth $1 million..

