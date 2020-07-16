Number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment aid stuck at 1.3 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits remained stuck at 1.3 million last week, a historically high level that indicates many companies are still cutting jobs as the viral outbreak intensifies.

This is the second week in row that the U.S. Department of Labor has said that about 1.3 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits for the first time. The week ending on July 11 only saw a decrease of 10,000 claims from the previous week’s levels.

The U.S. has now suffered 17 straight weeks of losses in the millions as the country continues to combat the novel coronavirus.

The elevated level of applications for jobless aid is occurring as new confirmed cases of coronavirus are spiking across much of the Sunbelt, threatening to weaken the economic recovery.

Case counts are rising in 40 states and 22 states have either paused or reversed their efforts to reopen their economies, according to Bank of America.

