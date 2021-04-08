Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Number of kids alone at border hits all-time high in March

items.[0].image.alt
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, young minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool, File)
Immigration-Border Crossings
Posted at 7:53 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 10:53:39-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities say they picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling alone across the Mexican border in March.

It's the largest monthly number ever recorded and a major test for President Joe Biden as he reverses many of his predecessor’s hardline immigration tactics.

A complex mix of policies and conditions in the United States and Central America is driving the increase.

It coincides with the Biden administration’s decision to exempt unaccompanied children from pandemic-related powers to immediately expel most people from the country without giving them an opportunity to seek asylum.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.