Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Now through Christmas Eve, score free food at McDonald's with app purchase

items.[0].image.alt
Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Ebensburg, Pa., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
McDonalds
Posted at 10:49 AM, Dec 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-17 12:52:24-05

Now through Christmas Eve, you can score free food at McDonald's.

The fast-food chain offers deals that feature holiday classic characters pairing them with favorite menu items and will give them away for free with a $1 minimum purchase through its app.

mcdonalds.jpeg
Now through Christmas Eve, you can score free food at McDonald's.

"After a year like 2020, I think we could all use some extra cheer this season," said McDonald's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley in a press release. "What better way to celebrate and get into the holiday spirit than with free McDonald's menu favorites for everyone, including Rudolph, the Abominable Snow Monster, and yes, even Scrooge."

Iconic holiday characters pairing with famous McDonald's items include Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, whose favorite treat is french fries; Scrooge prefers coffee; Gizmo enjoys McNuggets, and Frosty the Snowman loves a McFlurry on Dec. 22.

The holiday deal ends on Dec. 24 with the giveaway of free soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies, no purchase necessary, McDonald's said.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING NEWS 24/7