Now through Christmas Eve, score free food at McDonald's with app purchase

Now through Christmas Eve, you can score free food at McDonald's.

The fast-food chain offers deals that feature holiday classic characters pairing them with favorite menu items and will give them away for free with a $1 minimum purchase through its app.

"After a year like 2020, I think we could all use some extra cheer this season," said McDonald's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley in a press release. "What better way to celebrate and get into the holiday spirit than with free McDonald's menu favorites for everyone, including Rudolph, the Abominable Snow Monster, and yes, even Scrooge."

Iconic holiday characters pairing with famous McDonald's items include Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, whose favorite treat is french fries; Scrooge prefers coffee; Gizmo enjoys McNuggets, and Frosty the Snowman loves a McFlurry on Dec. 22.

The holiday deal ends on Dec. 24 with the giveaway of free soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies, no purchase necessary, McDonald's said.