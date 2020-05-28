North Carolina child hosts prom for his babysitter

A 7-year-old boy in Raleigh, North Carolina hadn't seen his babysitter in two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And once Curtis Rogers heard that Rachel Chapman wasn't going to have a prom because it had been canceled, he knew exactly what to do - throw her a mini dance in his backyard.

Rogers made sure he had Rachel's favorite snack, apples and peanut butter, on hand, as well as using pool noodles to make sure they kept a safe distance from each other.

He even used Google as the DJ, WTVD reported.

Chapman told WTVD that she was sad about not getting to wear the prom dress she bought, but being able to wear it at the dance Curtis threw for her was pretty fun.

Curtis said that Rachel is one of his favorite people, so he wanted to make it pretty unique for her, even making sure his bowtie matched her dress, WTVD reported.