Nor’easter ready to blast Northeast, Mid-Atlantic this week

Ten eastern states are under winter storm warnings, and an additional five states are under winter weather advisories or storm watches ahead of a nor’easter headed for the region this week. The worst of the storm is expected to hit the region on Wednesday.

The winter storm warnings extend in a line from North Carolina to Massachusetts.

A number of major cities, including New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Pittsburgh, are in the winter storm warnings that were issued by the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service says that the heaviest snow is expected in South-Central Pennsylvania, where up to 2 feet is expected to accumulate. The National Weather Service says that dangerous travel conditions and isolated power outages are likely.

The National Weather Service says that for areas along the I-95 corridor, there is concern of significant freezing rain, which would lead to widespread power outages, tree damage. Up to a quarter inch of ice accretion is possible.

The National Weather Service says that the nor’easter’s rain/snow line is still being determined, and a small change to the track could make a major difference for the amount of snow for major Northeast cities.