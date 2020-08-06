NJ woman arrested after attacking woman who asked her to properly wear mask

A woman in New Jersey is facing aggravated assault charges after fracturing a woman's leg over an argument on how to wear a face mask properly, Hackensack Police Department said.

Officials say the incident happened at a Staples in Hackensack.

Police say Terri Thomas was shown on a surveillance video approaching another woman, who was using a cane, who had told Thomas that her mask wasn't covering her face correctly.

Video then shows Thomas grabbing the victim and throwing her to the ground, officials stated.

Police said the victim, who had just recently had liver transplant surgery, fractured her leg, which required her to have surgery again.

Police arrested Thomas, who is set to appear in court on August 24, officials said.