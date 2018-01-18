Nipple equality up for discussion

6:13 AM, Jan 18, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: A woman uses a megaphone as she bares her breasts in the GoTopless pride parade in Manhattan August 23, 2015 in New York City. The GoTopless group fights for women to have the same constitutional right that men have and go topless in public. It is currently legal to go topless in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - A three-judge panel had shown skepticism about the difference between male and female breasts while listening to an appeals court hearing about women's rights to go topless in Fort Collins. 

The city has a ban on women being topless in public. A group with the Free the Nipple movement has challenged the ban. A court of appeals listed to both sides of the debate Wednesday, with talk centering on whether allowing women to bare their breasts would result in societal turmoil. 

The judges also picked at whether the ban resulted in discrimination against women or simply erred toward societal norms and discrimination of a superficial variety.

