NHC: Formation of tropical system likely this weekend

A subtropical depression or subtropical storm will likely form off the coast of Florida this weekend, with the National Hurricane Center predicting a 70% chance of formation.

The National Hurricane Center said that a broad area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend near or just north of the Bahamas. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, the center said. The storm is expected to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic through early next week.

While generally hurricane season in the Atlantic begins on June 1, tropical systems can form outside of hurricane season. Tropical systems have formed before the official start of hurricane season every year since 2015.

