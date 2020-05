The NFL is considering adding a "booth umpire" and a senior technology adviser to the referee to assist the officiating crew.

The league also is looking at other rule changes, including an alternative to the onside kick.

NFL clubs received a list of potential rule changes on Thursday.

Owners will vote on the proposals at the upcoming league meeting to be held by video conference on May 28.

A "booth umpire" would serve as an eighth game official.