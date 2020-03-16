New York joins states ordering closure of restaurant dining rooms, bars

More states ordered the closure of bars, restaurants and entertainment venues Monday, hours after the CDC announced guidance that Americans should avoid attending events in groups of 50 or more people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint announcement Monday Connecticut, New Jersey and New York ordered restaurants and bars to close for those dining in beginnging at 8 p.m. ET Monday. In addition, the govenrnors of each state also ordered the closure of casinos, gyms and movie theaters.

Michigan is also expected to order the closure of restaurant dining rooms and bars later on Monday. The details of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order have not yet been confirmed.

In past days, Whitmer has closed schools across the state and banned public gatherings of more than 250 people.

Governors of Ohio and Illinois announced similar orders on Sunday evening. Both states are still permitting carry-out and delivery orders from restaurants. Also on Sunday, California announced it was closing all bars, nightclubs, brewpubs and wineries.

Sunday, the CDC announced a more aggressive guideline — suggesting that events of more than 50 people be postponed for the next eight weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19.