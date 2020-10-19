New sculpture at Arlington National Cemetery honors servicewomen

A new sculpture has been unveiled at Arlington National Cemetery that honors the commitment of our brave military servicewomen.

Called “The Pledge,” the life-size statue features a female soldier in a full combat uniform alongside a service dog.

A website for the sculptor, Susan Bahary, says the piece is meant to emphasize the capabilities of women, which were attributed to only men not long ago.

“’The Pledge’ captures a brief private moment of mutual respect and love, with duty calling,” the website says. “They pledge to support each other, doing the best they can to accomplish their important mission and stay safe.”

The sculpture was commissioned by the U.S. War Dogs Association.

It will be on display at the Women In Military Service For America Memorial, which The Associated Press reports is the only major national memorial honoring all women who have defended America throughout its history.

Click here to learn about visiting the memorial.