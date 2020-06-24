New policy could deny transgender students admission to Indy Catholic schools

Catholic schools in the 39 central and southern Indiana counties that make up the Archdiocese of Indianapolis could deny enrollment to transgender students.

As stated in a new policy, the decision would be made on a case-by-case basis.

"From a personal compassionate standpoint, you're hurting kids now," Belinda Drake said. "This has gone too far."

Drake is a part of the LGBTQ community. She's also a candidate for state senate.

"Our educational system is supposed to be welcoming, it is supposed to be inclusive, it is supposed to provide everyone access," Drake said. "Now our most vulnerable children have to battle this."

It's an eight-page document that calls for each decision to be made case-by-case. It notes students who may be confused on their sexuality can be admitted if they follow church teachings.

"I was heartbroken because at the end of the day they are discriminating against children," Drake said.

The change goes on to say that children who have switched from their birth sex in any way may not be admitted.

"Policies have to include everybody regardless of how you love, how you identify, you still deserve an education," Drake said. "Our state is making progress. This was, to me, a slap in the face of what our Supreme Court just decided."

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis released the following statement:

We welcome all students and families with the understanding that the Archdiocese of Indianapolis’ schools are a ministry of the Catholic Church and we strive to integrate our faith and the teachings of the Catholic Church into all aspects of our school culture and curriculum. Some students who attend the Archdiocese’s schools question their sexual identity and we recognize that their struggles have a profound effect on their lives. The Archdiocese’s goal is to always walk in accompaniment with young people and their families. Such accompaniment may result in the provision of resources, accommodations and/or other supports in alignment with Church teaching. The hope is that we can continue to serve the student and their family. The safety and welfare of each student is a priority.

