New Orleans musician offers kids trumpets for guns

Cheryl Gerber/AP
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2009, musician Shamarr Allen plays his trumpet signed by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on the porch of his Ninth Ward home in New Orleans, where he recently recorded"Glory Bound," an anthem for Saints football team. The Saints play the Indianapolis Colts in the Super Bowl XLIV NFL football game on, Sunday, Feb. 7, in Miami. (AP Photo/Cheryl Gerber)
Posted at 8:56 AM, Jul 22, 2020
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans trumpeter is offering kids trumpets in exchange for guns.

Shamarr Allen tells news agencies that he has a 9-year-old son and started the project last week, the day after a 9-year-old boy was shot and killed.

He says the trumpet changed his life when he was 12 or 13 and started playing for tips in the French Quarter — and he wants to give other kids a chance.

An online fundraiser, that had a goal of raising $6,500, raised more than $9,000 in just four days.

According to the fundraiser, The Trumpet is My Weapon Gun Exchange Program is raising money to purchase trumpets, which go for about $250 each.

Allen says several musicians have agreed to offer free virtual lessons to kids who get the trumpets.

