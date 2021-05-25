New murder charges brought against Lori and Chad Daybell in connection to children's death

Prosecutors have brought a number of new charges against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, including first-degree murder, in the deaths of Lori’s children, “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

A grand jury recently indicted both Vallow and Daybell on additional charges, prosecutors in Idaho told reporters during a Tuesday press conference. In total, there are nine new charges.

In addition to the first-degree murder charges, both Vallow and Daybell were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the deaths of both Tylee and Ryan.

JJ would have turned nine on Tuesday, according to his grandparents.

"JJ" and Tylee went missing under suspicious circumstances in September 2019, shortly after Daybell and Vallow were newly married and following the deaths of their former spouses. The children's bodies were found buried in June 2020 at an Idaho property owned by Chad, officials said.

The couple faces similar charges in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s ex-wife, who initially was believed to have died of natural causes, but were later determined to be suspicious. Chad was charged with first-degree murder in her death, as well as insurance fraud.

Lori was also charged with an additional count of grand theft related to Social Security Survivor benefits linked to her children’s deaths, prosecutors

said.

Chad was previously charged with evidence destruction or concealment. Vallow was previously charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, according to previous ABC15 reports.

HOW EVERYONE IS CONNECTED

Chad Daybell was previously married to Tammy Daybell. Tammy died in 2019.

Lori Vallow was previously married to Charles Vallow, her fourth husband, and at the time lived in Gilbert, Arizona. In Jan. 2019, he told police that he was concerned about Vallow's recent behavior.

Months later, Charles was shot and killed by Alex Cox, Lori Vallow's brother, after some sort of argument or fight. Alex claimed it was self-defense. Alex died in December 2019 of a pulmonary embolism, officials said.

No charges were ever brought in Charles' death.

JJ and Tylee Ryan are Lori's children. They were reported missing in September 2019. Their bodies were found in June 2020.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.