New ID series to focus on disappearance of 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin's late husband

Investigation Discovery wants in on the action of the Netflix documentary 'Tiger King'.

In a press release , the crime documentary cable channel will focus on the 1997 disappearance of Carole Baskin's late husband Don Lewis in the limited series 'Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic'.

"Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix's 'Tiger King,' but the millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanting more," said Henry Schleiff, Group President ID, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America in the press release. "ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama – featuring a missing husband, a hitman, and the illegal business of exotic animals. It's time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand to be answered."

No release date has been announced.