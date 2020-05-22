Netflix says it will begin deactivating inactive accounts

Has it been a while since you have logged into Netflix? If so, you might have your account deactivated by the company.

Netflix said on Thursday that it will begin requesting accounts that have not been used in over a year to confirm that they still want the service. Those who do not confirm will have their accounts deactivated. Netflix said it will also do the same for customers who haven't logged in for over two years.

The company said that anyone who cancels their account and then rejoins within 10 months will still have their favorites, profiles, viewing preferences and account details just as they left them.

Netflix says the number of customers who have inactive accounts is less than .5 percent of its more than 180 million subscribers.

With stay at home orders issued across the globe, more than 15 million subscribers joined Netflix in the first quarter of 2020.