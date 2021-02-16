Nestlé launching new vegan KitKat bar

VEVEY, Switzerland — Nestlé is launching a vegan KitKat bar this year.

The Switzerland-based company said in a press release Monday that the new plant-based option, called KitKat V, will be introduced later in 2021 in several countries. It’s unclear if the U.S. will be included.

The vegan treat, which Nestlé describes as the “perfect balance between crispy wafer and smooth chocolate,” will initially only be available through the KitKat Chocolatory and select retailers to test the opportunity for a wider roll-out.

KitKat V was developed by chocolate experts in Nestlé’s confectionery research and development center in York, England, the original home of the KitKat.

The new product will be certified vegan and made from 100% sustainable cocoa sourced through the Nestlé Cocoa Plan in conjunction with the Rainforest Alliance, according to the company.

Bloomberg reports that the vegan bar will be made with a rice-based formula as a substitute for milk.

Nestlé says it wanted to fulfill the wishes of its plant-based fans and live up to expectations of KitKat lovers.

"One of the most common requests we see on social media is for a vegan KitKat, so we're delighted to be able to make that wish come true,” wrote Alexander von Maillot, Head of Confectionery at Nestlé. “I can't wait for people to be able to try this amazingly tasty new KitKat. This is a product for everyone who wants a little more plant-based in their life!"

