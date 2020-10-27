Neighborly dispute in LA escalates to blaring 'Gilligan's Island' theme song

A spat between neighbors over an outdoor sculpture has led to calling police and legal actions. Those filings include allegations one of the neighbors blared the “Gilligan’s Island” theme song and other music on loop at all hours to annoy the other neighbor, according to the Los Angeles Times .

Billionaire Bill Gross and his partner are accused by tech entrepreneur Mark Towfiq and his wife of harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

It’s all about a 22-foot-long and 10-feet-high blue glass art installation, and the pole-and-netting structure around it, that Towfiq claims blocks his view, according to the Times . It was created by Dale Chihuly, a renowned artist known for his blown-glass work, including in the lobby of the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas.

It was installed in 2019, but apparently didn’t upset the neighbors until this year when the netting was installed around it after it was damaged, according to city records obtained by the Times .

In July, Gross was sent a letter from the City of Laguna Beach that said the netting, lighting and sculpture lacked the proper permits.

Apparently, that’s when things escalated.

Gross is accused of blaring music at all hours, including the “Gilligan’s Island” theme song, apparently in an effort to force Towfiq to drop the complaint.

The two have both filed temporary restraining orders against the other, both are pending in court.