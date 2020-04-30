Need a hug? Facebook creates new reaction to posts

Do you need a hug? Facebook has added a new reaction that can help.

As people socially distance, they’ve turned to Facebook to check in with their friends, family and neighbors.

When people post about their hardships, it can be difficult to respond. Do you respond with a heart to show that you love them? Do you respond with a crying face to show that you are sad for them?

Facebook has created a new reaction that means “care.” The reaction shows an emoji hugging a heart.

The new reaction will be available on Facebook and Messenger this week.

“Care” is the first addition to the list of reactions since it was expanded from a simple “like” button back in 2015.

This story was originally published by Victoria Lewis at WPTV.