Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Navy upholds firing of carrier captain in virus outbreak

items.[0].image.alt
Public Domain
Seaman Alexander Williams/AP
200117-N-KB450-1010 San Diego (Jan. 17, 2020) Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), addresses the crew Jan. 17, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)
Navy upholds firing of carrier captain in virus outbreak
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jun 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-19 14:50:14-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says the Navy has upheld the firing of the aircraft carrier captain who urged faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak.

Captain Brett Crozier was fired back in April by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.

That decision is a complete reversal for Adm. Mike Gilday, the top Navy officer.

Gilday also extended the blame for the ship's pandemic crisis and delayed the promotion of the one-star admiral who was also onboard.

He concludes that both men made serious errors in judgment.

The U.S. official spoke anonymously to describe a report not yet public.

The spread of the coronavirus aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt while on deployment in the Pacific in March exploded into one of the biggest military leadership crises of recent years.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson