Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Navy issues waiver to allow trans service member to serve under preferred gender

items.[0].image.alt
David McNew/Getty Images
396753 06: An LCAC amphibious hover craft rests on the apron of the Assault Craft Unit Five November 1, 2001, at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base, CA. The high-speed Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) can carry a 75-ton payload traveling over both land and water and is capable of deploying Marines and equipment to 70 percent of the world's beaches. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Navy issues waiver to allow trans service member to serve under preferred gender
Posted at 7:49 AM, May 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-15 10:49:31-04

The Navy issued a waiver that allows a transgender service member to serve under their preferred gender — the first such exemption granted by the Department of Defense since the Trump administration enacted a ban on transgender people in the military in 2019.

A Navy spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the service member had received the waiver.

The Trump administration policy undid an order by President Barack Obama that allowed transgender people to serve. The Trump policy allowed any service member who had already been diagnosed with gender dysphoria to continue serving but banned anyone with gender dysphoria from joining the military or transitioning genders without a special exemption.

President Donald Trump initially caught military officials off-guard in 2017 when he announced on Twitter that he would no longer allow transgender people to serve in the military. After the new policy was formally introduced, it was challenged in court before it was upheld by a U.S. Apellate Court in 2019.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.