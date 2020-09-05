Navajo Nation soldier dies at Ft. Hood during training exercise

A Texas soldier died this week after collapsing during a training exercise at a U.S. Army base, Army officials said Friday.

According to data obtained by the Associated Press from Fort Hood officials, this is the 28th soldier from the Central Texas base to die this year.

Fort Hood officials say Pvt. Corlton L. Chee, 25, died Wednesday after he collapsed following a physical fitness training on Aug. 28.

An autopsy will be done by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, Army officials say.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to Army officials.

The Navajo Nation released a statement on Friday calling for a full investigation into Chee's death.

"Our hearts are heavy today with the news of Private Carlton Chee's passing," said Navajo Nation Council Delegate Jamie Henio. "Our young Navajos continue to serve at the highest rates per capita in the country, and when we lose just one of our honorable warriors, the entire Nation feels that pain."

According to the release, Chee was a member of the Navajo Nation and was from Pine Hill, New Mexico.

Council Delegate Daniel E. Tso, chairman of the Health, Education, and Human Services Committee, said, "The Navajo Nation Council honors Private Chee for his desire to serve and protect his fellow countrymen and his country. We pray for the Chee family and extended relatives. May we all join in prayer for all our servicemen and women."

In July, Chee was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

He entered the Army in February as a tank crewman.