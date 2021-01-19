Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Nation's capital gears up for unprecedented Inauguration Day

items.[0].videoTitle
Washington, D.C. is in the midst of one of the largest security operations ever for a presidential inauguration, following a violent and deadly insurrection at the Capitol, during a joint session of Congress, two weeks ago.
The west side of The Capitol is where Joe Biden will be sworn in as America's 46th President on Wednesday. This year's Inauguration will see far fewer people than previous ones, because of the security threat and closure of the National Mall, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials have actively discouraged people from coming to Washington, D.C. for the ceremony.
Amid concerns about more potential violence, buildings around Washington, D.C. that were not boarded up before, are in the process of doing so, ahead of the presidential inauguration.
Tens of thousands of National Guard members are on the streets of Washington, D.C. and around The Capitol, ahead of the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden. It is one of the largest security forces ever for an inauguration and follows the insurrection during a joint session of Congress two weeks ago.
Washington, D.C. is more than just the seat of the federal government. It's a city with distinct neighborhoods, small businesses and people raising their families.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-19 12:00:22-05

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the nation’s capital, it’s a quadrennial event prepared for like clockwork every four years. This time, though, it looks unlike any presidential inauguration before.

On the streets, there are around 26,000 members of the National Guard, from states across the union, like Nebraska.

"I'm on the side of peace,” said Capt. Michael Zimmer, of the Nebraska Air National Guard. “And I think military members, especially in this situation, whether they agree, disagree, we are there as a sign of peace to make sure things happen appropriately and based on the Constitution."

For Washington, D.C. itself, the beefed-up security was welcomed after a deadly riot at the Capitol, something personally expressed to National Guard members by the city’s mayor.

"I just want to share with you that the people of the District of Columbia are grateful for you being here,” Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told some of the National Guard currently stationed at the Capitol. “And I know that Americans across all of our states and our wonderful city are also grateful for your service."

While D.C. is the seat of our nation’s federal government, it’s more than just a city underpinned by politics. It’s a town with neighborhoods, people raising their families and running small businesses.

A mere mile down the road from where all the National Guard are at the U.S. Capitol sits The Capital Candy Jar.

“We've been in business for about seven years now,” said store owner Dave Burton. “We make a lot of red, white and blue candy.”

Even with candy in D.C., politics are never too far away. The shop sells candies featuring a Democratic donkey and a Republican elephant, as well as the city’s monuments.

For Dave Burton, running his small business here is like running one anywhere else in America. He's just trying to survive in a pandemic.

“Most years, we do a huge inauguration business and most of that is through hotels that are looking to give some sort of amenity to the people that are staying in them,” he said. “But our hotel business, because of the pandemic, disappeared back in March and most of those hotels haven't come back.”

For the safety of his employees, the store will close on Inauguration Day. For those who live in D.C., the city is more than just the sum of any troubles or celebrations.

“Part of the reason I live in this town is because I love this city,” Burton said. “I still get goosebumps when I drive up 395 and I come around the corner, I see the Washington Monument. I love taking picnics on the National Mall. There are a million things I love about this city.”

It’s a city that’s home to some of our nation’s best-known monuments and, to many more, it’s simply home.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.