National Ice Cream Day is Sunday! Here's how you can celebrate it

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, and there are a lot of places around the country to visit to celebrate your favorite frozen treat.

Take a look below to see where you can find free ice cream (note, deals are available at participating locations while supplies last):

Alden’s: Print off a free coupon and head to your local store to redeem.

Amy’s Ice Creams: If you live in Austin - you're in luck! Amy's is offering free delivery on orders over $25. If you don't live in Texas, Amy's will ship to you for free if you spend over $100.

Baskin-Robbins: Through the entire month of July, if you order $15 or more through DoorDash, you'll receive a FREE regular scoop of ice cream.

Brusters: Sign-up for their loyalty program and you'll receive $3 off your order.

Coconut Bliss: Order online between July 17-19 using the discount code BLISSDAY15 and get 15% off your order.

Cold Stone Creamery: If you join the Cold Stone Club, you'll earn yourself a BOGO Free Creation.

Coolhaus Awesome Ice Cream: On Sunday, they will be giving away 20,000 one-free-item coupons, redeemable at all Publix Grocery Stores.

Creamistry: Subscribe to their mailing list and you’ll receive 10% off your next order.

Cumberland Farms: Text the word SCOOPS to 64827 to receive a $1 off any pint of Ultimate Scoops Ice Cream.

Dairy Queen: On Sunday, get a $1 off any size Dipped Cone (excluding kid cones).

Dippin’ Dots: Head over to Dippin Dots' Facebook or Instagram page to enter for a chance to win a year’s supply of Dippin’ Dots. The winner will be announced on Sunday.

Friendly’s: Join the Friendly’s BFF Club and get 25% off your next visit. If you already are a BFF member you can get a regularly priced $4 ice cream cone for just $.0.85, all weekend long.

GODIVA: Soft serve and sundaes will be Buy One-Get One 50% off on Sunday.

MaggieMoo’s: Get a free kid-sized ice cream cup or cone when you buy a regular cup or cone Sunday through Thursday

Marble Slab Creamery: Receive a free kid-sized ice cream cup or cone when you buy a regular cup or cone Sunday through Thursday.

Ripple: If you buy a 4-pack or 6-pack of Ripple Frozen Dessert you'll get the second 50% off!

Sonic: Order an Oreo Blast through their app and pay half price.

Steak ’n Shake: Receive a free shake if you download the Steak ’n Shake App and become a member of their loyalty program.

Stewart’s Shops: On Sunday, you can come in and make your own sundae for $1.99.

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream: To commemorate its 15th anniversary, Sub Zero is giving away a free scoop of vanilla ice cream from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday.