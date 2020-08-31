National Hurricane Center monitoring 4 'disturbances' that could become tropical depressions

The National Hurricane Center says it is currently monitoring four storms that could potentially develop into tropical cyclones in the coming days, adding more anxiety to what has already been an extremely active hurricane season.

The NHC says two of the systems have at least a 60% chance of developing into tropical depressions in the next 48 hours. One of those systems is currently located in the Atlantic Ocean a few hundred miles east of Jacksonville, Florida. The second, currently located in the Caribbean off the Venezuelan coast, has a 70% chance of formation.

The other two systems, located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, are not expected to develop into tropical depressions in the next two days, but could eventually form into dangerous systems later in the week.

The National Weather Service defines a tropical depression as a low-pressure system that is being fueled by warm, tropical water and is rotating around a "well-defined" center. Once these storms have sustained winds of at least 39 mph, they become a "named" tropical storm.

"Nana" is the name that will be given to the next tropical storm, followed by "Omar" and "Paulette." There have been 13 named storms so far this hurricane season. At this time last year, there had only been five named storms.

The developments come just days after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana, a storm that killed 14 people and caused extensive damage near Lake Charles and other towns in the western part of the state.