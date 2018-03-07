National Cereal Day celebrates the crunchy and sweet breakfast treat

TUCSON, Ariz. - Whether you love the way it tastes, enjoy reading the back of the box, or trying to stuff the bag back into the box after taking out the free toy, today is a day to celebrate cereal.

Once a year, we get to honor that tasty pick-me-up on National Cereal Day. So, what's your favorite?

According to the most recent report logged in 2016, Honey Nut Cheerios is selling a half-billion dollars in sales worldwide.

Here's a list of the top 10 most popular cereals all around the world:

Honey Nut Cheerios Frosted Flakes Honey Bunches of Oats Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheerios Frosted Mini Wheats Froot Loops Lucky Charms Raisin Bran Special K

Cereal has been known as the country's most popular breakfast item since the end of the 19th century. The origins of cereal dates back to 1854, when Ohio store owner used a hand oats grinder in the back room.

Although it's great in the morning, it's not just for breakfast anymore. Many people use cereal as a snack, in cakes, cookies, and even to make treats like those popular workplace potluck items, Rice Crispy treats.

Over the years, it hasn't been easy for cereal brands, though. With the latest health trends, new allergies, and the popularity of being gluten free companies have seen a drop in sales.

So, grab a bowl and get cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs today.