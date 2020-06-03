Nashville music industry goes silent for Blackout Tuesday

The Music City of Nashville will go silent today for #BlackoutTuesday. It’s all part of an effort to show solidarity in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Industry leaders say it’s time to reconnect with the community in the wake of Floyd’s death. Musicians and artists everywhere will not release any music or profit off any business for the day.

Event organizers say the music industry has benefited so much from African American culture – that it's only fair that today be a day for listening.

Some familiar names participating in this, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Nashville’s Big Machine Label Group, Black River entertainment and Big Loud Records.

The Listening Room Cafe is even canceling all events today to focus on change instead. Founder and president Chris Blair Schoessel posted on his Facebook, saying the decision was important.

“I hope, and we hope, that we can begin the lead with love and find unity and justice for all. I love you guys. I love you,” he said.

You’ll also notice that this movement is spreading fast on social media. The hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused is going viral.