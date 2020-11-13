Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

NASA, SpaceX teaming up for another historic launch on Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
(NASA/Joel Kowsky) For copyright and restrictions refer to - http://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/guidelines/index.html
NASA/Joel Kowsky/AP
NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, left, Victor Glover, second from left, Mike Hopkins, second from right, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, right, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, stop to pose for a picture as walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building to depart for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Crew-1 mission launch, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission is the first operational mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, and astronaut Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are scheduled to launch at 7:49 p.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 14, from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)
NASA, SpaceX teaming up for another historic launch on Saturday
Posted at 9:31 AM, Nov 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-13 11:31:52-05

SpaceX and NASA will team up again this weekend to launch astronauts into space — and officials hope that this weekend's launch becomes a routine that's repeated often in the years to come.

Earlier this year, two NASA astronauts launched into space aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The historic launch marked the first time that a private company in the U.S. had launched astronauts into space and marked the first launch with humans aboard from U.S. soil in about a decade.

But the May launch was still considered a trial run. According to CNN, that first trip was considered a "demonstration" mission and was flown by two former military test pilots.

Dubbed "Crew-1," Saturday's launch is how officials picture the future partnership of NASA and SpaceX to look in the years to come. Saturday's launch will feature a larger crew with a more diverse skillset, and the group will remain onboard the International Space Station for a much longer period of time once they arrive.

The crew slated for launch on Saturday includes three NASA astronauts — Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker — and Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut from Japan's space agency, JAXA.

Saturday's mission is currently slated to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Saturday at 7:49 p.m. ET. Though meteorologists say the current forecast is favorable for launch, unpredictable weather could scrub the mission.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7