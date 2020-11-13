NASA, SpaceX teaming up for another historic launch on Saturday

SpaceX and NASA will team up again this weekend to launch astronauts into space — and officials hope that this weekend's launch becomes a routine that's repeated often in the years to come.

Earlier this year, two NASA astronauts launched into space aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The historic launch marked the first time that a private company in the U.S. had launched astronauts into space and marked the first launch with humans aboard from U.S. soil in about a decade.

But the May launch was still considered a trial run. According to CNN, that first trip was considered a "demonstration" mission and was flown by two former military test pilots.

Dubbed "Crew-1," Saturday's launch is how officials picture the future partnership of NASA and SpaceX to look in the years to come. Saturday's launch will feature a larger crew with a more diverse skillset, and the group will remain onboard the International Space Station for a much longer period of time once they arrive.

The crew slated for launch on Saturday includes three NASA astronauts — Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker — and Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut from Japan's space agency, JAXA.

Saturday's mission is currently slated to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Saturday at 7:49 p.m. ET. Though meteorologists say the current forecast is favorable for launch, unpredictable weather could scrub the mission.