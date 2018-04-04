NASA hires Lockheed Martin to build a quiet, supersonic jet

Imagine this: traveling safely at the speed of sound, getting to your destination faster & flying with significantly less noise. Our @NASAAero innovators are creating an experimental aircraft that could make supersonic flight over land possible. Learn more https://t.co/IbPICaeEJnpic.twitter.com/t3pMbTQLD7
The experimental aircraft would be created to fly over land, and not just over restricted military flight corridors.
It will be able to cruise at 55,000 feet at a speed of about 940 miles per hour, and create a sound that's as loud as a car door closing.
That's not much of a boom at all.
The X-Plane is projected to be built by 2021 and construction of the plane will happen at the Lockheed Martin facility in Palmdale, California, which is where the U-2 and SR-71 Blackbird spy planes were built.