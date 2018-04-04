NASA hires Lockheed Martin to build a quiet, supersonic jet

Matt Sterner
7:51 AM, Apr 4, 2018

NANA's new mission is to fly faster than the speed of sound, but without all the racket. 

The space agency has hired Lockheed Martin to build a supersonic passenger jet that would quietly break the sound barrier without the sonic boom. 

NASA is calling it the Low-Boom Flight Demonstration, but it's rolls off the tongue a little easier (and sounds cooler) to call it the X-Plane.

The experimental aircraft would be created to fly over land, and not just over restricted military flight corridors. 

It will be able to cruise at 55,000 feet at a speed of about 940 miles per hour, and create a sound that's as loud as a car door closing.

That's not much of a boom at all. 

The X-Plane is projected to be built by 2021 and construction of the plane will happen at the Lockheed Martin facility in Palmdale, California, which is where the U-2 and SR-71 Blackbird spy planes were built.

