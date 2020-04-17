Menu

NASA astronauts to launch into space from U.S. soil for first time since 2011 in SpaceX spacecraft

The plan is to launch May 27 from Florida
Courtesy of SpaceX
Demo-2 capsule
Posted at 1:28 PM, Apr 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-17 16:28:16-04

For the first time since 2011, NASA astronauts will launch into space from U.S. soil.

NASA and Elon Musk's space company SpaceX are looking to launch Demo-2 on May 27, NBC News reported.

According to SpaceX , this will be the second demo mission for their Crew Dragon, which will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will fly the spacecraft, SpaceX announced.

CNBC's space reporter Michael Sheetz said the plan is for Behnken and Hurley to spend two to three months in space.

"In January 2020, SpaceX demonstrated Crew Dragon's in-flight launch escape capability to reliably carry crew to safety in the unlikely event of an emergency on the launch pad or at any point during ascent," SpaceX officials said in a statement. "SpaceX has completed over 700 tests of the spacecraft's SuperDraco engines, which fired together at full throttle can power Dragon 0.5 miles away from Falcon 9 in 7.5 seconds, accelerating the vehicle more than 400 mph."

SpaceX said they've also completed 26 tests on the crew's Mark 3 parachutes.

