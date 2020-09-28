Napa's Chateau Boswell burns in latest California wildfire

A well-known winery resembling a stone French chateau in Napa County is destroyed as the Glass Fire rips through Northern California wine country.

Images show the Chateau Boswell engulfed in bright orange fire as firefighters try to battle flames. It is a private family-owned winery established in 1979.

The Glass Fire rapidly grew Sunday from a small 20-acre fire to more than 11,000 acres. More than 50,000 people were told to get out in overnight evacuation orders.

The Adventist Health St. Helena hospital suspended care and transferred all patients elsewhere.

Other popular tourist destinations in St. Helena and around the Napa Valley have been destroyed or are in danger from the Glass Fire.

Dry and windy conditions over the weekend, combined with a heat wave prompted a red flag warning in areas of California. CALFIRE says two other fires, the Boysen Fire and the Shady Fire, also sparked Sunday in the same area as the Glass Fire.